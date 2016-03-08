ICC: Gattuso names squad as AC Milan set to face Tottenham, Man U and Barcelona

AC Milan will face Manchester United, Tottenham and Barcelona in the International Champions Cup and the Rossoneri boss Gennaro Gattuso has just name that squad that will travel to the USA to play the friendly tournament.



The likes of Pepe Reina, Halilovic, Strinic, Conti, Gomez, Montolivo, Biglia and Bacca are out of Gattuso’s squad.



​Strinic and Biglia are still on holiday after the World Cup, Conti is recovering from a knee injury while Gomez and Bacca are out of Gattuso’s technical plans. It is still unclear why Riccardo Montolivo was not included in the team.



​These are the players that will travel to the USA to face the Premier League and La Liga giants:



Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina; Abate, Antonelli, Bellodi, Bonucci, Calabria, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Simic, Zapata; Bertolacci, Bonaventura, Brescianini, Calhanoglu, Halilovic, Kessie, Locatelli, Mauri, Torrasi; Borini, Cutrone, Kalinic, André Silva, Suso, Tsadjout.



Program: Dates of AC Milan clashes v. Tottenham, Man U and Barcelona



Wed. 26th July: 5.05 am (Ita time)- Pasadina

Milan-Manchester United



Wed. 1 August: 2.35 am (Ita time) - Minneapolis

Tottenham-Milan

Sun. 5 August: 2.05 am (Ita time) - Santa Clara

Milan-Barcelona

