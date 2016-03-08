ICC: Juventus name their squad ahead of matches vs Bayern, Real Madrid and Benfica
22 July at 18:30Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has named his 27-man squad for Juventus’ summer tour in the United States of America; which includes their participation in the 2018 International Champions Cup.
Stefano Sturaro and Leonardo Spinazzola are notable absences, completely rehabilitation in Turin as they attempt to recover from injuries.
Wojciech Szczesny
Mattia De Sciglio
Giorgio Chiellini
Mehdi Benatia
Miralem Pjanic
Sami Khedira (To join the squad directly in the United States)
Claudio Marchisio
Alex Sandro
Mattia Caldara
Andrea Barzagli
Mattia Perin
Joao Cancelo
Carlo Pinsoglio
Emre Can
Daniele Rugani
Pietro Beruatto
Mattia Del Favero
Federico Bernardeschi
Leandro Fernandes
Roman Macek
Grigoris Kastanos
Luca Clemenza
Matheus Pereira da Silva
Stefano Beltrame
Andrea Favilli
Alessandro Di Pardo
Nicolo Fagioli
Notable names included are Daniele Rugani, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, Alex Sandro, amidst rumours linking him to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United and Claudio Marchisio; despite rumours suggesting he would be on his way out of the club.
Sam Wilson (@snhw_)
