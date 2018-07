Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has named his 27-man squad for Juventus’ summer tour in the United States of America; which includes their participation in the 2018 International Champions Cup.Stefano Sturaro and Leonardo Spinazzola are notable absences, completely rehabilitation in Turin as they attempt to recover from injuries.Wojciech SzczesnyMattia De SciglioGiorgio ChielliniMehdi BenatiaMiralem PjanicSami Khedira (To join the squad directly in the United States)Claudio MarchisioAlex SandroMattia CaldaraAndrea BarzagliMattia PerinJoao CanceloCarlo PinsoglioEmre CanDaniele RuganiPietro BeruattoMattia Del FaveroFederico BernardeschiLeandro FernandesRoman MacekGrigoris KastanosLuca ClemenzaMatheus Pereira da SilvaStefano BeltrameAndrea FavilliAlessandro Di PardoNicolo FagioliNotable names included are Daniele Rugani, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, Alex Sandro, amidst rumours linking him to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United and Claudio Marchisio; despite rumours suggesting he would be on his way out of the club.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage. Sam Wilson (@snhw_)