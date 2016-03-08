ICC: Man United vs Milan 3-2 FT, as the red devils beat the rossoneri after Maldini's spot-kick mistake

AC Milan played against Manchester United in the ICC as the game ended 2-2 (3-2 for Man United after penalty-kicks). You can view the match details bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



THE LINEUPS:



MANCHESTER UNITED: 1 De Gea; 29 Wan-Bissaka, 16 Rojo, 2 Lindelöf, 23 Shaw; 31 Matic, 39 McTominay; 15. A. Pereira, 8 Mata, 11 Martial; 10 Rashford.



Bench: 22 Romero, 40 Pereira, 3 Bailly, 4 Jones, 38 Tuanzebe, 14 Lingard, 12 Smalling, 17 Fred, 21 James, 18 Young, 20 Diogo Dalot, 26 Greenwood, 28 Gomes, 36 Darmian, 37 Garner, 44 Chong.



MILAN: 99 G. Donnarumma; 2 Calabria, 22 Musacchio, 13 Romagnoli, 68 Rodriguez; 11 Borini, 21 Biglia, 10 Calhanoglu; 8 Suso; 7 Castillejo, 9 Piatek.



Bench: 25 Reina, 90 A. Donnarumma, 12 Conti, 46 Gabbia, 23 Strinic, 17 Leao, 33 Krunic, 5 Bonaventura, 27 André Silva, 88 Mionic, 94 Brescianini, 98 Maldini.



Referee: Griffith (Wales)



Scorers: Rashford, Suso, Lindelof OG (off a Castillejo shot), Lingard.