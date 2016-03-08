ICC: Man United vs Milan 3-2 FT, as the red devils beat the rossoneri after Maldini's spot-kick mistake

03 August at 20:55
AC Milan played against Manchester United in the ICC as the game ended 2-2 (3-2 for Man United after penalty-kicks). You can view the match details bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.

THE LINEUPS:

MANCHESTER UNITED: 1 De Gea; 29 Wan-Bissaka, 16 Rojo, 2 Lindelöf, 23 Shaw; 31 Matic, 39 McTominay; 15. A. Pereira, 8 Mata, 11 Martial; 10 Rashford.

Bench: 22 Romero, 40 Pereira, 3 Bailly, 4 Jones, 38 Tuanzebe, 14 Lingard, 12 Smalling, 17 Fred, 21 James, 18 Young, 20 Diogo Dalot, 26 Greenwood, 28 Gomes, 36 Darmian, 37 Garner, 44 Chong.

MILAN: 99 G. Donnarumma; 2 Calabria, 22 Musacchio, 13 Romagnoli, 68 Rodriguez; 11 Borini, 21 Biglia, 10 Calhanoglu; 8 Suso; 7 Castillejo, 9 Piatek.

Bench: 25 Reina, 90 A. Donnarumma, 12 Conti, 46 Gabbia, 23 Strinic, 17 Leao, 33 Krunic, 5 Bonaventura, 27 André Silva, 88 Mionic, 94 Brescianini, 98 Maldini.

Referee: Griffith (Wales)

Scorers: Rashford, Suso, Lindelof OG (off a Castillejo shot), Lingard.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.