Icc, Roma-Tottenham 1-4: goals and highlights - video
26 July at 11:00Check out the highlights of Roma-Tottenham.
LINE-UPS:
ROMA (4-3-3): Mirante (36’ Fuzato); Santon (36’ Florenzi), Manolas, Jesus (15’ st Marcano), Luca Pellegrini (26’ st Bianda); Cristante (15 st’ Coric), Gonalons (15’ st De Rossi), Pastore (15’ st Strootman); Under (7’ st. Kluivert), Schick (15’ st Dzeko), Perotti (15’ st Lorenzo Pellegrini). Bench: Cardinali. Manager: Eusebio Di Francesco
TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Vorm (17 st Gazzaniga) ; Aurier, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Walker-Peters (36’ Georgiou); Sissoko, Amos; Lucas (36’ Nkoudou), Lamela (32’ Sanchez), Eriksen (17’ Skipp); Llorente (17’ Son). Bench: Whiteman, Eyoma, Marsh. Managers: Mauricio Pochettino.
GOAL SCORERS: 3’ Schick, 8’, 18’ Llorente, 28’, 44’ Moura
YELLOW CARDS: 34’ Lu. Pellegrini.
