Igli Tare comments on Milan rumours

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has given an interview to Albanian website Puno ne top Channel, in which he discussed his place at Lazio and the possible move to AC Milan that has been rumoured in the past week.



"Milan interest? The rumours are positive things in a sense. You also need to know how to handle them well. But above all, I'm at a big club and in a very familiar environment. As for tomorrow, I can't predict it. Lazio are a very big club, but as professionals, anything can happen in our world.



"This is part of our profession, we must maintain a balance. What is important is that I am in a big club and in a very familiar environment, important for having positive results. I can't predict the future. What is important is the present moment, being happy and feeling good, being successful in my field and having the right enthusiasm and being surrounded in a positive environment."