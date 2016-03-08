Ignazio Abate: 'AC Milan will improve under Gattuso'
01 October at 20:45AC Milan right-back Ignazio Abate believes that the rossoneri are going to improve under the leadership of current boss Rino Gattuso.
After having failed to win a single game in their last three Serie A outings, Milan picked up an impressive 4-1 win over Sassuolo and the result saw them climb upto tenth in the table.
Abate, who was part of the side that won at the Mapei Stadium, was talking to Milan TV and he told that the side will improve under the tutelage of Rino Gattuso.
Abate said: "Every year they link me with a move away from Milan in the summer. With the manager, I have a beautiful and frank relationship, he was my teammate.
" I know what he is thinking when he starts looking at you like this and that, I know him well. Working with him is an extra stimulus and the responsibility is even higher.
"Working with the coach is pleasant, at Milanello there is a positive environment, you work hard, I am convinced that the group's margins for improvement are wide. We will find the right balance to make a top league ".
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
