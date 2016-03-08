Iker Casillas hitting second wind as stats show he is one of Europe's most unbeatable keepers

At thirty-seven years of age, Iker Casillas is reaching the latter stages of his career. The former Real Madrid and Spanish international was written off towards the end of his spell in La Liga but, with Liga NOS side FC Porto, the Spaniard has found a new lease of life.In fact, statistics prove that Casillas is one of the most unbeatable keepers in Europe's major leagues (England, France, Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal).Casillas has conceded 12 goals in 23 league games, meaning that he has an average of 0.52 goals conceded per match. In comparison, Liverpool's ex-Roma keeper Alisson has conceded 15 in 27 with an average of 0.55 conceded per game and Gianluigi Buffon, despite playing half the games as Casillas, has an average of 0.5 conceded per game since moving to PSG on a free from Juventus last summer.

