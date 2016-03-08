Iker Casillas offers his own VAR proposal on social media

Propongo que en el VAR, además del árbitro que analiza las imágenes, haya también un ex jugador de fútbol. Sería bueno dar su opinión según las jugadas que se puedan ir dando en el transcurso de un partido. #BuenasNochesMundo — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) November 8, 2019

VAR is a topic discussed not only in Italy but now almost all over the world and there are numerous proposals talked about on how to improve the mechanism. Former Real Madrid and current Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas gave his thoughts on his Twitter account."I propose that the VAR, in addition to referees, is also analyzed by a former footballer. It would be positive if he gave his opinion on the individual situations that may occur during the game," he wrote.