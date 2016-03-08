Ilicic in tears as Atalanta and Fiorentina pay tribute to Astori

Ilicic piange durante Atalanta-Fiorentina quando, al minuto 13’, compare l’immagine di Davide Astori sul tabellone luminoso. Immagine da brividi. #AtalantaFiorentina #DavideAstori pic.twitter.com/IH8tVAux88 — Fabrizio Longo (@fabriziolongo11) March 3, 2019

Atalanta midfielder Josip Ilicic broke into tears when a tribute to Davide Astori was paid by Atalanta and Fiorentina during this Serie A game on Sunday.It was on the 4th of March, 2018 when Astori met a tragic demise after he was found dead in his sleep in the early hours of the morning of the day when Fiorentina were set to play Udinese.When the game was stopped in the 13th minute of the game involving Fiorentina and Atalanta, Josip Ilicic broke down to tears.