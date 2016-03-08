Ilicic shock: 'I was afraid to die like Astori'

Atalanta attacking midfielder Josip Ilicic spoke to  Il Corriere dello Sport  and made a surprising and shocking claim about the former Fiorentina captain Davide Astori who died on his sleep last March: "I've been thinking of what happened to Davide for days", Ilicic said.

"I wasn't able to get any sleep, I was always thinking about him and I thought the same could happen to me too. I was scared and I was thinking: 'What if the same happens to me? How can't I see my daughter again? There was a moment when I was afraid to go to sleep, it lasted until a few weeks ago."
 

