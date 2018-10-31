...
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Halloween with spooky mask

31 October at 12:30
People all around the world are celebrating Halloween today and the streets will be abuzz with costumes and fancy dress for anyone who goes out this evening. Even professional footballers have the time to celebrate this spooky day, as Cristiano Ronaldo has demonstrated on Instagram.
 
He posted a picture with his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez and their children, all of whom are masked and posing for the camera. You can view the image below:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Halloween to everyone!!

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on



See more of Ronaldo's best social media posts in our gallery.
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

