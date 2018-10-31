Image: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Halloween with spooky mask
31 October at 12:30People all around the world are celebrating Halloween today and the streets will be abuzz with costumes and fancy dress for anyone who goes out this evening. Even professional footballers have the time to celebrate this spooky day, as Cristiano Ronaldo has demonstrated on Instagram.
He posted a picture with his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez and their children, all of whom are masked and posing for the camera. You can view the image below:
