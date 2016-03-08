Immediate revolution for Juve: two big sales decided, Chiesa attempt ready
17 April at 11:00Today's edition of La Gazzetta Dello Sport talks about the future plans of Juventus, who after the elimination from the Champions League and with the Scudetto already in their pocket (more or less), immediately are thinking of the market.
"Inevitably, in addition to the probable Scudetto on Saturday, the transfer market will open for the sporting director Fabio Paratici," the newspaper stated.
Gazzetta reports that Partici will start with the renewal of Moise Kean, who's been in red-hot form for the Bianconeri as of late. With potential suitors lining up, it's no surprise that the Turin side are looking to lock him down.
The Bianconeri have also identified Dybala and Douglas Costa as two possible departures; two sales they are working to materialize. The most probable arrival, on the other hand, is Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, though he wouldn't be cheap.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments