‘Imminent’: Inter to announce two more signings after de Vrij
11 May at 14:15Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport believe that Inter Milan could announce two new signings following the capture of Stefan de Vrij.
The nerazzurri announced the signing of Stefan de Vrij on the 20th of May and on the very day that Lazio were to play Inter in the Serie A. The Dutchman had made 34 appearances in the Serie A for Lazio this season, scoring as many as six goals and becoming a vital player for them since joining Lazio in 2014.
Gazzetta dello Sport understand that Inter are to announce the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah and Luataro Martinez.
It is said that Martinez will arrive for his medical around the 23rd of May and will arrive in Milan for it. Diego Milito will be on the plane with the young striker and the Racing de Avellanda chief and another objective of the trip will be to ask Inter to allow Lautaro to stay at the Argentine club till their Copa Libertadores campaign ends during the end of 2018. It is likely that the Inter response will be negative.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
