Imminent Milan signing opens door for Atalanta and Zenit target's departure

Diego Laxalt time at San Siro is seemingly coming to an end with the arrival of Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez.



The 21-year-old’s arrival in Milan mean the Rossoneri now have abundance of options on the left-side of the defensive line where there is also Ricardo Rodriguez present.



That leaves Laxalt’s career with Milan hanging in the balance and therefore, his agents Ariel Krasouski and Vincent Casella came for an open discussion with the club hierarchy or Friday.



It is believed that Milan are ready to sell the 26-year-old who joined the club last year from Genoa for a fee of €14 million. However, Calciomercato.com can confirm that the club will not listen to any offers below the valuation of €10 million.



As per reports in the media, the Uruguay international has a lot of suitors as he has attracted interest from both local club like Atalanta and foreign clubs like Zenit St. Petersburg and Newcastle.

