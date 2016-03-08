Immobile: agent of Liverpool and Napoli target provides update on future of Lazio star
17 January at 17:10Reports earlier this week stated of Liverpool and Napoli’s interest in Ciro Immobile, Lazio’s Italian forward who last year won the crown for Serie A top scorer, alongside Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi. Marco Sommella, Immobile’s agent, spoke to Radio Marte about Napoli’s reported interest and how he feels about the city.
“Immobile has a very strong bond with Napoli and its origins. On sunday, after the match, he will stop in Naples because Lazio will grant the team a free day, in short, despite never wearing the blue shirt, as soon as he can he escapes to Naples where he has friends and interests. He also bought a house 200 meters from that of Insigne, it was a coincidence, the two in addition to being friends for many years are also neighbours. When he comes to Naples, Ciro often stops at the Cimmino bar because he is very close to Salvatore Fantini, who unfortunately will only see Napoli-Lazio from the sky, and then he loves going to eat at "Cicciotto a Marekiaro".
“On the Napoli hypothesis in the past? If an offer from Napoli Immobile had arrived, he would never have refused it.”
