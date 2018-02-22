Tottenham and AC Milan are both interested in the player's services after a fantastic season with Lazio. However, Spurs are yet to make any concrete moves for the player, closely monitoring the situation.

Milan, on the other hand, have already begun talks with the player's entourage, as well as Lazio. In fact, as reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport on Friday morning, the Rossoneri have taken important steps towards signing the player, putting them way ahead of Tottenham in the race.

However, with Milan's UEFA punishment yet to decided, Tottenham could get another shot at signing the player, should UEFA's response to Milan be negative. Immobile himself spoke about his future, stating that his agent will do all the work.

“I cannot comment on any news. Many rumours will circulate due to the number of goals I scored this year. I remain calm and let my agents work," he told TMW.

It seems that Immobile's future won't be at Lazio, amid rumours linking him to other clubs, while the player himself has dropped cryptic messages about his future.