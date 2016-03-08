Immobile, CR7 and Lukaku: Scudetto race goes hand-in-hand with Capocannoniere battle

Juventus, Inter and Lazio. The challenge between these three, in addition to the Scudetto, also seems to be personal. Yes, because Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile will battle it out in the top goalscorer standings.A double challenge, then, for a season finale that promises the most exciting one of recent years in Serie A. The experts continue to favour the Lazio striker, especially thanks to his extraordinary performances like the one against SPAL three days ago.He's currently at 25 goals and bookmakers consider him close to the Capocannoniere title, at 1.25 times the money. Immediately after, however, there is the Portuguese star who has gone from an average of 0.64 goals per game before the age of 30 to 0.94 goals per game in the last five seasons.For Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 20 goals so far and in ten consecutive games, the odds are 3.50. A comeback remains difficult but not impossible for Lukaku, currently at 17 goals.