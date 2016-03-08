Immobile dedicates Derby della Capitale goal to pregnant wife

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has dedicated the goal he scored against Roma to his wife, who is pregnant.



Immobile didn't start the game but he did come on to play the last half an hour after Felipe Caicedo was taken off for the Italian goal-machine. And Immobile made no mistakes in converting a spotkick to double the biancocelesti lead at the Stadio Olimpico.



After the game, Immobile was talking to DAZN about the celebration and the goal. He said: "It was a very important game, beyond that it is a derby, just for the standings and for the morale.



"These last few weeks I had a physical problem , but I know that you have to rest when you are not 100%.



"I dedicate the goal to my wife who is pregnant. It is our third child and it will be a boy, after two girls."



This was Immobile's 12th goal of the season in 24 Serie A appearances.



