Immobile denies involvement in match-fixing scandal: 'rinse your mouth'

Since the news broke yesterday, Ciro Immobile has come out to deny the reports about his involvement in a match-fixing scandal in Spain. To make a long story short, which you can read about, he was accused of placing football bets regularly."Criticize me if like as a footballer, but rinse your mouth before talking about the man. There are moments in life that must be faced and not endured, there are moments where you have to act and not sleep, there are moments where you have to shout who you are and don't let anyone tell you who you are," he wrote on Instagram stories.