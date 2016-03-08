Immobile: ‘I am proud of this team. I will renew soon’

Ciro Immobile has returned to the scoresheet in Lazio’s 4-1 home win against Genoa. The Italian international spoke to Sky Sport’s microphones after the match and reflected on the victory as well as his future.



“It was a convincing victory. We had a good match against a good team that defends well. We entered the field well, with the right mentality,” Immobile said.



“We improved from a physical point of view. Parolo and Milinkovic-Savic looked very fit. I am proud of my teammates.



“Caicedo? I feel comfortable with him, but also with Correa. Felipe played very well, as well as on Thursday. My renewal? The announcement will arrive soon, I am proud to be a part of this great family,” he concluded.



​Lazio currently sit in 5th place of the Serie A table after collecting 9 points from 5 matches league matches for 3 wins. The Biancocelesti will face Udinese away in their next match on Wednesday evening.

