When entering the airport, a Lazio fan screamed 'stay, you're the king here' to Immobile, who responded by thanking the supporter, while also confirming that he will remain: "Of course, I'm staying at Lazio, I feel fine here."

Returning from a holiday in Formentera spent with his wife Jessica and his two daughters Michela and Giorgia, Immobile immediately let the Lazio fans know that he will stay at the club.