Ciro Immobile is reportedly one of AC Milan’s top summer targets and the Lazio ace has refused to rule out a possible move to the San Siro: “I don’t want to repeat the feelings that I have for Lazio and I don’t want to deny any report. There will be some rumours but I am relaxed and my agents will work on it. I came close to joining Napoli in the past but nothing happened in the end. Lazio have a more complete squad than Napoli.”