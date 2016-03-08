Immobile set to commit to Lazio despite AC Milan's interest

Ciro Immobile has been on Milan's radar for some time now but it seems like the star striker is ready to renew his contract with Lazio. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the Italian press:



" When you are doing well it's normal for other clubs to want you. I have always been calm and I am proud of what I have so far accomplished. I signed a new contract in November so it is an honor for me to renew my deal again with the club after only 10 months. They called me and this shows you that they are happy with my performances. We shall soon talk...".



