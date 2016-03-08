Immobile: 'This goal is of the whole team'
07 October at 18:05After securing Lazio's thin 1-0 win against Fiorentina earlier today, Ciro Immobile spoke to Lazio's official TV channel after the match and took stock of the match as well as his position at the club.
"Fiorentina are the only team I have not scored against. The goal comes after a difficult week. During the break those who remain can prepare for the match against Parma in peace," he said.
"The goal is good for the standings but also for everyone's morale. It is not a goal of mine but of the whole team. In these days we have talked little and worked hard.
"The problem was the derby, because the standings, despite the first two defeats, was good. The public expected a different reaction to the derby. We did not do our best and people expected more. This is a team of men, today it was not simple.
"In each team, there are 3-4 players who have to carry the team. I have had this responsibility from the beginning. I never go back, especially in difficult times. I am happy with the team because today it was not easy," Immobile concluded.
Go to comments