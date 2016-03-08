Important week ahead for Roma’s transfer business

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are entering an important week in their transfer business as they look to strengthen squad ahead of the next campaign.



Roma are in the market to sign a quality striker and a quality centre-back and on both fronts, they are having a hard time.



On the forward hunt, the Rome-based club’s top priority is to sign Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain, but the Argentina international is keen to stay in Turin.



As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi are now looking at alternatives such as Fernando Llorente, Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid and Junior Moraes from Shakhtar Donetsk.



On the defensive front, Roma’s top target have been Tottenham Hotspurs’ Toby Alderweireld but both clubs have so far failed to agree on a fee for the Belgium international.



Therefore, the club are now evaluating alternatives options such as Lucas Verissimo from Santos, Guillermo Maripan from Deportivo Alaves, Walter Kannemann from Gremio and Nacho from Real Madrid.



That’s not it as the future of players like Robin Olsen, William Bianda, Maxime Gonalons, Rick Karsdorp, Patrik Schick, Ante Ćorić will be decided in the coming days as well.

