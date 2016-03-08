In case of UCL knockout stage qualification, Inter to make move for Spurs’ Eriksen in January
09 December at 13:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to make a move for English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, but only if they able to secure a spot in the next round of the UEFA Champions League, as per ll Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has made his intensions clear of not renewing the deal before January when he will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs as a free-agent.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy are ready to take advantage of the situation and are willing to make a move for versatile midfielder in the mid-season transfer window.
However, for that to happen, Inter do not have the required funds and are relying on the qualification to the knockout stage in the Champions League
The Milan-based club will face Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona in a must-win encounter and can cement their spot in the next round with a win on Tuesday.
