Emre Can is set to join Juventus, and has arrived at the J Medical facility in order to undergo his medical.

The Liverpool star’s deal has expired, with Can unwilling to remain at Anfield without adding a release clause to his deal.

He is set to sign a five-year deal with the Bianconeri, one worth over €5 million a year, plus bonuses.

Follow Calciomercato’s live coverage here!

The midfielder was injured in the second of half of this season, and missed the Champions League final. This after showing some marked improvement in the middle of the park.

Read Edo Dalmonte’s recent



Check out some pictures below!

#EmreCan has just arrived in Turin. He will undergo medical with #Juventus in a few minutes #LFC



Follow all the latest developments on https://t.co/MSLNF2UrYd pic.twitter.com/bG2KD6Fq1R — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) June 21, 2018