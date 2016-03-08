Marca have just upped their game with an incredible tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar’s move to Juventus could well revamp both Italian football and the Bianconeri’s European fortunes, but Marca preferred to dwell on the impact that the 33-year-old has had in Madrid.

Their response? A front page covered in balls, each one representing a goal CR7 scored for the Merengues, with the badge of the club he netted it against.

​There are 450 of them.



“There will be nobody like him”, is the ominous title.

Check it below: