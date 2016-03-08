In pictures: Why Ronaldo and Dybala aren't clicking yet
20 August at 10:40"It’s about knowing one another, it takes time".
Max Allegri may have the best summary of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala’s on-field chemistry, which seemed lacking as the Bianconeri beat Chievo 3-2 on Serie A opening day.
It appears, at least to us – and the heatmaps we have posted below courtedy of OPTA - that CR7 had a good game, despite not scoring. He showed that he could work well with his team-mates, especially with Douglas Costa.
Dybala struggled, however, only shooting once and looking like he was trying to stay out of his more illustrious team-mate’s way.
Cristiano began up front before moving to the left, while the former Palermo man was almost always on the right wing.
Chances are that the two will need more time, but there could be tactical issues here: with CR7 playing as a CF, Dybala is kicked out to the right, where he can’t play to his best and has to do a lot of running, while also not being particularly close to goal.
The 4-2-3-1 we initially saw at the Bentegodi yesterday would normally see Dybala buzzing around Ronaldo, but he still seemed too far off centre to really have an impact.
Gianluca Minchiotti, @Gianlumin, adapted by EdoDalmonte
