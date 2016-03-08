In the race for De Ligt, here's the reason Juventus lead the pack
22 June at 10:45In the last 12 hours, rumours have accelerated to suggest that Juventus are now in pole position to sign Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt. De Ligt has been a target of plenty of top clubs this summer, including PSG, Manchester United and Barcelona.
Sky Sport and De Telegraaf are reporting that Juventus now lead the pack in the race for the Dutch defender - just a week after it had emerged that the player was edging closer to a move to Paris to join PSG.
However, questions have been raised over PSG's compliance with financial fair play and it has been suggested that UEFA's regulations are preventing the Ligue 1 giants from doing the business they want to: including the signings of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Additionally, Juventus may hold the key to signing De Ligt in the relationship between the Bianconeri and the Dutchman's agent, Mino Raiola. Raiola and Juve have a close working relationship and this could well be vital to deciding De Ligt's future - a move to Juventus could satisfy all parties and now it is down to Fabio Paratici and the rest of the Juve management to strike a deal with the Dutch club and the player himself.
