In Villareal: we did not want to give Castillejo to AC Milan

Managing Director at Villareal Fernando Roig Negueroles confirmed to AS that the transfer of Samu Castillejo to Milan was not in the initial plans of the club: "We did not think of letting him go - admitted the man at the helm of Villareal- or rather it was not our initial plans, but then we received an interesting proposal, which allowed us to get Carlos Bacca."



Milan signed Castillejo on a €3m loan with €15m obligation to buy. In addition to the free Villareal got the card of Bacca, who returned to Villarreal, where he played on loan last season.



The Spanish front man, played for Villareal for three seasons and in his last campaign he managed to fire six goals and five assists in La Liga.



Castillejo has only played for less than 10 minutes for the Rossoneri this season but is expected to be a crucial weapon for Gennaro Gattuso for the rest of the season.

