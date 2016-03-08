Inclusion of buyback clause main obstacle for Milan in signing Barca’s Todibo
28 December at 10:20Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are facing a stumbling block in the singing of Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s young centre-back Jean Clair Todibo, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French U21 international is highly-rated in the football community and has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club in the mid-season transfer window due to lack of playing time.
There have been reports of concrete interest in Todibo from Milan who are looking to bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, the Milan-based club’s interest is signing the 19-year-old—who is also keen in moving to the Serie A—is pretty much alive but they are facing a stumbling block in completing the deal.
The report stated that Barca’s hierarchy are not willing to let the defender leave without adding a buyback clause whereas Italian’s club’s top-tier management in reluctant to do that.
