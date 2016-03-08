Incredible AC Milan-Juventus numbers for Allegri: 1 loss in 4 years in Serie A

No team in the history of Serie A has defeated Juventus more times than AC Milan, which has succeeded on 49 occasions against the Bianconeri. However, in recent years, the Rossoneri have suffered terribly in direct confrontations and have lost 8 of 10 last matches, and 11 out of 12 in Serie A.

Former Milan coach and current Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri has always won at the San Siro against his former team, except for October 2016, when Manuel Locatelli's goal resulted in a narrow 1-0 win for the home side. 

 

