Infantino claims Inter and Milan 'deserve a modern stadium'
18 October at 19:30FIFA president Gianni Infantino has spoken about Inter Milan and AC Milan's desire to have a new stadium to replace San Siro.
'Milan and Inter deserve a modern stadium and one of the most beautiful in the world.'
The clubs are interested in building a new ground for the future, even if it means saying goodbye to one of European football's most widely known stadiums.
