Inglese reveals his aim at Parma

New Parma signing Roberto Inglese has given an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport in which, amongst other issues, he discussed his aims at Parma.



"​The 25 million invested to buy me from Naples? I feel I have to make up that figure. But it is not a problem: greater responsibility, greater commitment.



"Why did I decide to return? Because last year I found myself well, because I connected with the environment and with the fans, with whom a special relationship was established, and because here is D'Aversa: his ideas are functional to my way of playing, they enhance me.



"​I have only one thing in my head: to improve. Salvation first and foremost, and then let's see. The same is true on a personal level: in the last championship I scored 9 goals, but I missed 14 games. I would like to do something more, but I will not limit myself. We will try to keep the centre of gravity higher, to have new game proposals, but without losing our fighting and determined team identity."