Rumbo a mi nuevo hogar, con mi amigo @hmikitani...



Heading to my new home, with my friend pic.twitter.com/xeXBw4GYfc — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) 23 maggio 2018

Former Barcelona star Iniesta is ready to continue his career away from the Nou Camp. The Spaniard will play the World Cup this summer but, before, he will join his new club.The Spain International has rejected a chance to move to the Chinese Super League, opting for a move to Japan instead.Iniesta posted a picture alongside the CEO of Rakuten, the company that owns the Japanese clubIniesta will hold a press conference today and is set to play alongside the former Inter star Podolski. Iniesta's move to Vissel Kobe has just been made official by the club.