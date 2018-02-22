Andres Iniesta would be very happy to see Antoine Griezmann

The Catalan club has been repeatedly linked to the French star, whose transfer clause will halve to €100 million this summer, something the Culés can afford after June.

The Atletico Madrid hitman has regained his scoring streak after a slow start, netting 27 times in all competitions for Atletico, who have reached the Europa League final thanks to his efforts.

The 27-year-old received a rousing endorsement from Iniesta, who recently left Barcelona after 22 years at the club.

“Griezmann is one of the best attackers in the world and I don’t know what will happen in the future,” the 34-year-old told Marca.

“He’s an Atletico Madrid player, so there’s no point in going further. But if he were to join, it’d be a great transfer.”

Barcelona’s approaches have already earned them a rebuke from Atletico CEO Gil Marin, who said that the Colchoneros had “had enough” of this courtship.