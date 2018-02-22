Andres Iniesta has admitted that Manchester City

Just like Arsène Wenger, the Spanish legend quit his club, Barcelona, after a 22-year tenure, and is expected to join an Asian club.

While the 32-year-old confirmed this, he revealed to Radio Marca that “Pep [Guardiola] sent me messages yes, but there are some reports that I don’t understand.

“I won’t play against Barcelona. My time in elite football ends at Barça.”

Guardiola has been known to chase his former players now that he is Manchester City, with reports rife that he has tried to contact players like Thiago Alcantara and Toni Kroos.

Iniesta said that his future holds something completely different: “There are two scenarios, China and Japan… the best choice will be made.

“I hope I can make my decision official next week. One of the options is more determined than the other. I want this to happen before the World Cup.”