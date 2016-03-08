Iniesta reveals which Barcelona signing the club have 'done very well' to purchase

Speaking in an interview with Goal.com, former Barcelona midfielder and current Vissel Kobe midfielder Andres Iniesta revealed more about his thoughts on his former club, as well as speaking on several other matters."Barcelona have a good advantage but the championship is not won in February. There are still many matches to play. Not only La Liga, the Champions League also has entered its crucial phase. Do not forget Atletico, currently the first rival of the blaugrana: it will be a good fight until the end."​Real Madrid? In the first part of the year they did not collect as many points as they wanted, getting fewer points than expected: this allowed Barcelona to generate the current advantage. Let's not forget that the 'Blancos' are still fighting in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, as well as in the championship."The club has done very well to sign Arthur, he has a great personality and always knows what to do with the ball, but he is very young, he will need some time to get used to the team completely, I am sure he will have a great time with them."Dembele? He can decide a match on his own thanks to his play, he has wit, speed, determination and genius, a pity for the injury that has blocked him a bit, and in the next few years he will be very important for Barça.""Messi? I continue to enjoy his performance, he remains an exceptional player who can make the difference, he has scored more than any other and helps the team a lot, he can do whatever he wants, as long as he wants."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.