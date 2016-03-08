Inter Milan star and new signing Radja Nainggolan was spotted at a disco in Bergamo, despite now currently being injured.Nainggolan has not featured for the club in the Serie A yet, as he continues to nurse a muscular injury. He did feature for the club in the friendlies in the United States.The Belgian midfielder was spotted at a disco last night and many photographs of him in the disco have gone viral on Facebook. Fabrizio Corona- a prominent Italian media personality was also in the party and Nainggolan was seen clicking photos with him.Not just that, but Nainggolan was spotted in training earlier today, but he was apparently wearing the same shirt as he was wearing last night during the disco party.This comes after Luciano Spalletti was asked about Nainggolan's personal life. He had said: "Age will take a lot out of him, if he doesn't put his personal life in place."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)