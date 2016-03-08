Injured Roma star out of Real Madrid clash?
12 September at 10:55Roma star Kostas Manolas could skip next week’s Champions League game against Real Madrid due to an injury picked up yesterday night while on duty with his national team.
The Greek defender was replaced in the 52nd minute after a tough challenge by Hungary’s Sallai.
Manolas spent a few minutes lying on the pitch before going face to face with his opponent to complain for his hard tackle. The former Olympiakos man left the filed a few minutes later.
Manolas will arrive in Rome today. The physical conditions of the 27-year-old will be monitored by Roma’s medical staff.
The Giallorossi are due to face Chievo at home on Sunday before meeting Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Manolas is in doubt to face both games even if he may recover to face the Champions League title holders next week.
Both Patrick Schick and Javier Pastore are likely to skip Roma’s Champions League debut at the Bernbeu (read more).
