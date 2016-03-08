Injury update on two Juventus stars

03 February at 09:45
Juventus may not have dropped two vital points in the 3-3 draw against Parma, they could well have left two of their players injured from yesterday's game.

While Douglas Costa played and Federico Bernardeschi remained on the bench, having started from there. Both of the wingers are now facing injury issues that can keep them out for a certain amount of time.

Douglas has suffered a strain on his left thigh, whereas the former Fiorentina starlet took a blow on his left hemithorax and has injured his rib. More injury updates are yet to arrive.

Comments

