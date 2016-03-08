Injury updates on Milan trio Romagnoli, Cutrone and Caldara
16 October at 18:37The international break is nearly over and Milan are preparing for their Milan derby with Inter on Sunday evening. Milan have had a relatively strong start to the season but a period of inconsistency leaves them in 10th place. Not only this but they have been struggling with injury problems, with Alessio Romagnoli, Patrick Cutrone, Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara all recently injured. Higuain has already returned and now CalcioMercato brings you injury updates on the other three players.
First the good news for Rino Gattuso; Alessio Romagnoli and Patrick Cutrone are both back in full training – having trained their first session with the rest of the group today since returning from Coverciano. Romagnoli will likely return straight back to his place in the team, as centre-back and captain; whilst Cutrone is expected to start from the bench with Gonzalo Higuain given the nod.
However, Mattia Caldara has not yet fully recovered from problems which gave him a slow start to the season; issues Juventus may have been aware of prior to selling the defender.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments