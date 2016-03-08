Inside Chelsea source blasts 'disrespectful Inter' in Giroud pursuit
01 February at 14:00Olivier Giroud was one of Inter Milan's transfer market priorities this month and all seemed destined to be concluded, however, eventually, the deal fell through and the French attacker stayed at Chelsea, despite his lack of playing time at the Stamford Bridge.
And, it seems that the situation was even more complex than as portrayed. "Inter's attitude towards Olivier Giroud was very disrespectful." These are the words spoken to the microphones of RMC Sport (via fcinternews.it) by a source inside Chelsea.
This source states that the Nerazzurri changed their mind about signing Giroud in the last few days, less than a week until the end of the transfer market, after having found a verbal agreement with both the Blues on the transfer fee as well as with the striker on his contract at the San Siro.
"We were made to wait and be kept in check by a player who has always had exemplary behaviour and who had given priority to Inter. Now Olivier will stay with us and he will play more games in the second half of the season because he has an iron mentality and is strong. I am sure he will go to the European championship, he is too important for the group," said the anonymous source from Chelsea.
In the meantime, however, Gazzetta dello Sport (via fcinternews.it) has reported this morning that the pursuit of Giroud is not over and that Inter will face the competition of Lazio to sign the player in the summer after his contract with Chelsea expires.
