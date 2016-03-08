Insigne brands Sarri to Juventus as a 'betrayal'

Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne, spoke about the prospect of his former coach Sarri joining Juventus, at the press conference at Coverciano before the Azzurri’s games against Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



SARRI TO JUVENTUS - "For us Neapolitans, it would be a betrayal, it would hurt to see him there. The voices on the coach create displeasure, he did so much for the Neapolitan people.



"He gave us everything. At Chelsea, he did very well. I'm sorry and it's hard to see him on that bench, but it will be his choice. For me he did so much, he changed me a lot. I can't express myself because I'm Neapolitan and I know how the Neapolitans are living it ".



NAPLES - "I have a four-year contract, where do I go? I'm fine and I'm happy to be the flag. As long as I'm good at Napoli, I don't miss trophies. If one day we'll win something, I'd be proud of that."





