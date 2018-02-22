Insigne doesn't know what will happen with Chelsea target Sarri

Napoli beat Crotone in their final game of the 2017-18 season as Lorenzo Insigne spoke to Sky Sport after the game, here is what he had to say:



" We achieved an incredible season. We got 91 points but we ended up missing a bit of luck for the league title. We have great fans and we did very well this season. It's a pity to hit the 90 point mark and to end up empty handed. Sarri's future? I don't know and he probably even doesn't know. He will meet up with the president and they will see what's best for the club...".