Insigne doesn't think about Juve

After scoring two goals against Torino away, Italian phenomenon Lorenzo Insigne spoke to DAZN about the match as well as the follow games for the Partenopei.



“We knew we had to start from scratch with a new coach, but the players are always the same. If there are quality players, the role or the schemes do not matter, the technique and commitment do,” Insigne said.



“I always hope to help my teammates, especially in the non-possession phase. The fans are waiting for Juve? We are focused on the next match. Last year we won against Juventus and we finished second.



“If we do not win on Wednesday it is useless to go and win in Turin. We have to think about Parma first and make a result,” the Italian concluded.



Napoli currently sit second in the incomplete Serie A table with 12 points from 5 matches. Current unbeaten Serie A leaders Juventus have a game in hand and have gathered the same amount of points as the Naples-based club so far.

