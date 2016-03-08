Insigne eager to extend contract with Napoli: report

08 September at 13:20
Italian Serie A giants Napoli star striker Lorenzo Insigne is eager to extend his contract with the club, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The Italy international has been a real star for the Naples-based club ever since joining them in 2010 where he has scored 60 goals in 234 league appearances.

As per the latest report, Insigne’s agent Mino Raiola has already put forward the demands for the contract extension with the club. Insigne’s current contract with Napoli runs till 2022. 

For more news updates, please visit our home page

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.