Insigne eager to extend contract with Napoli: report
08 September at 13:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli star striker Lorenzo Insigne is eager to extend his contract with the club, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The Italy international has been a real star for the Naples-based club ever since joining them in 2010 where he has scored 60 goals in 234 league appearances.
As per the latest report, Insigne’s agent Mino Raiola has already put forward the demands for the contract extension with the club. Insigne’s current contract with Napoli runs till 2022.
