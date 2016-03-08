Insigne: 'I would die for Napoli!'

There have been reports in the media over the past few weeks of a growing rift between Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne and head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Speaking on the rumours to Rai:



'​What would I prefer between Champions League, Scudetto or Euros? In Naples it's time to win, Napoli have waited too long. That being said, we want to have a great euros. The Neapolitans didn't understand me. I seem presumptuous to some, I think they have a different image than they are. Whoever thinks so, I very much hope he can think again. I tell all the fans to stay close to me. Because I would get killed for this shirt.



'​Ancelotti ? Among us the question is character. We happen to squabble, but Carlo remains a great coach and I hope to win with him. It has never happened, since Naples trains, that it has imposed a role on me. Sometimes, when I get more tired or nervous about training, it can happen to me to respond to his observations, but these are things that end there and can happen. It has also often happened to joke with the coach.'