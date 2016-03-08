Insigne like Ronaldo: 'Il Magnifico' having breakthrough season under Ancelotti

For his fans, he has always been 'Il Magnifico'. And at the beginning of the season, Lorenzo Insigne has become truly magnificent. More and more decisive for Napoli that continues its pursuit to try and overthrow Juventus in Serie A as well as fight in a difficult Champions League group with Liverpool and PSG.



The real breakthrough, for Insigne as well as the team as a whole, came last summer. Many thought the team would suffer, with Carlo Ancelotti replacing Maurizio Sarri. But this was a wrong prediction.



The former Milan and Real Madrid coach entered the locker room without major revolutions and made few tactical changes, one of which, however, was fundamental: to move Insigne in the centre of the attack.



By making Insigne play closer to the opponent's goal, Ancelotti basically guaranteed his team a 1-0 advantage from the beginning. Out of ten games played in the league, the attacker has scored 7 goals and made 3 assists, just two assists less than the Portuguese phenomenon at Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo. If Champions League stats are added up, Insigne has a tally of 9 goals and 3 assists in 13 matches.



These are numbers that signify a record start to the season, perhaps those that imply a season to remember for Insigne, who scored 8 goals in the last Serie A campaign. A wonderful start for 'Il Magnifico', who will definitely look to continue like this.